SS501's Kim Kyu Jong has broken up with his girlfriend.

He had admitted to a relationship with his Japanese girlfriend in July earlier this year, but now it's been revealed that he had broken up with her recently.

Back in July, his relationship was revealed when he accidentally posted a photo of themselves as a couple on his SNS. The situation had become an issue because of worsening Korea-Japan relations at the time.

Best of luck to both of them.