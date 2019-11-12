Actress Lee Young Ae says she didn't know her BTS concert photo would be hot topic

Actress Lee Young Ae says she didn't know her photo at a recent BTS concert would become such a hot topic.



On November 2, Lee Young Ae shared the photo below on her Weibo account with the message, "I went to see a BTS concert. I'm looking forward to their new song." The photo shows the actress and her friends in front of the Jamsil Olympic Stadium looking excited before the concert."



She commented on MBC FM4U's 'Bae Chul Soo's Music Camp' on November 12, "I posted a photo after going to the BTS concert, and I didn't know it'd become a hot topic. I posted it kind of tacitly, and I was shocked. It made me realize how popular BTS is. It ended up making people know about me too."



