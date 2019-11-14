Actor Lee Byung Hun in talks to star in acclaimed director Park Chan Wook's upcoming project

Actor Lee Byung Hun is in talks to star in acclaimed director Park Chan Wook's upcoming project, 'Best First Meeting'.



According to reports, Lee Byung Hun has been cast to star as the lead in Park Chan Wook's new film project, but on November 14, the actor's agency BH Entertainment clarified, "We know Park Chan Wook's new project will be multiple parts. Park Chan Wook asked Lee Byung Hun for his schedule, but the screenplay is not yet out and they haven't discussed the details."



Lee Byung Hun previously starred in Park Chan Wook's films 'Joint Security Area' and 'Three... Extremes'.



Stay tuned for updates.

