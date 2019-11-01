8

November 1st

NU'EST win #1 + Performances from November 1st 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On today's episode, BDC debuted with "Remember Me", MONSTA X came back with "Follow", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "Sage", and A.C.E made their comeback with "Savage".

As for the winners, NU'EST and AKMU were the nominees, but it was NU'EST who took the win with "Love Me". Congrats to NU'EST!

Other artists who performed include AleXaHedyAriaz, HaeunONFSong Ha YeaTXT1THE9MAHEUN5Ladies' CodeDAY6N.FlyingVAVNU'EST, and insooni.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: BDC


COMEBACK: MONSTA X


COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf


COMEBACK: A.C.E


AleXa


Hedy


Ariaz


Haeun


ONF


Song Ha Yea


TXT


1THE9


MAHEUN5


Ladies' Code


DAY6


N.Flying


VAV


NU'EST


insooni

