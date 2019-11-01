NU'EST win #1 + Performances from November 1st 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, BDC debuted with "Remember Me", MONSTA X came back with "Follow", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "Sage", and A.C.E made their comeback with "Savage".



As for the winners, NU'EST and AKMU were the nominees, but it was NU'EST who took the win with "Love Me". Congrats to NU'EST!



Other artists who performed include AleXa, Hedy, Ariaz, Haeun, ONF, Song Ha Yea, TXT, 1THE9, MAHEUN5, Ladies' Code, DAY6, N.Flying, VAV, NU'EST, and insooni.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: BDC







COMEBACK: MONSTA X







COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf







COMEBACK: A.C.E







AleXa







Hedy







Ariaz







Haeun







ONF







Song Ha Yea







TXT







1THE9







MAHEUN5







Ladies' Code







DAY6







N.Flying







VAV







NU'EST







insooni



