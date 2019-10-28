T.O.P uploads a fan-edited image to celebrate G-Dragon's discharge from the military

T.O.P has uploaded a fan-edited image to his Instagram story to celebrate G-Dragon's discharge from the military.

The image was edited by an Instagram user (@kazumi_top) and shows G-Dragon's photoshopped face on a woman that's posing for a kiss with T.O.P.

On October 26, G-Dragon was officially discharged from his mandatory military service after approximately 2 years, greeting fans and the press formally. In celebration of G-Dragon completing his mandatory service duties, T.O.P was also seen texting G-Dragon with the message, "Congratulations on your discharge! Free G !!!!!!!! Congrats."