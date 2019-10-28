13

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

T.O.P uploads a fan-edited image to celebrate G-Dragon's discharge from the military

AKP STAFF

T.O.P has uploaded a fan-edited image to his Instagram story to celebrate G-Dragon's discharge from the military. 

The image was edited by an Instagram user (@kazumi_top) and shows G-Dragon's photoshopped face on a woman that's posing for a kiss with T.O.P.

On October 26, G-Dragon was officially discharged from his mandatory military service after approximately 2 years, greeting fans and the press formally. In celebration of G-Dragon completing his mandatory service duties, T.O.P was also seen texting G-Dragon with the message, "Congratulations on your discharge! Free G !!!!!!!! Congrats."

  1. T.O.P
3 3,704 Share 68% Upvoted

5

JodiLeanne-3 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

Hahaha that's hilarious, TOPs so funny 😂

Share

3

Kirsty_Louise6,526 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Hahaha, man I love him! 😂

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jimin
Locals charmed by BTS Jimin again!
12 hours ago   32   28,531

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND