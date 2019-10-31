After a long season of stages, battles, collaborations, and more, Mnet's show 'Queendom' has finally chosen its final winner!

The October 31st broadcast marked the show's last, and MAMAMOO was announced the official winner of 'Queendom' after performing with their rendition of "Destiny" by Lovelyz. Although the Oh My Girl was also listed as a finalist for the first place position, MAMAMOO ultimately won them out, leaving Oh My Girl as second place.

Check out their final stage below.

