Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

SPOILER
The winner of 'Queendom' is finally revealed

AKP STAFF

After a long season of stages, battles, collaborations, and more, Mnet's show 'Queendom' has finally chosen its final winner!

The October 31st broadcast marked the show's last, and MAMAMOO was announced the official winner of 'Queendom' after performing with their rendition of "Destiny" by Lovelyz. Although the Oh My Girl was also listed as a finalist for the first place position, MAMAMOO ultimately won them out, leaving Oh My Girl as second place. 

Check out their final stage below. 

1

amdkp1 pt 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

This is Mamamoo's original song... not a rendition.

1

Brown_Cream698 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

Wow, after 18 hours it's good you didn't post a spoiler lol.

AKP don't be slopp

