Who knew that ramen could be sensual and mouthwatering? Queen of mukbang Hwa Sa is here to prove that she can combine the two in her newest CF for Jin-Jjambong ramen.

The popular idol star is seen enjoying a delicious pot of ramen, making mouths water for all viewers. Her past record of being the queen of mukbang has definitely established her as the number one choice for food CFs.

Check it out above!