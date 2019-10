WINNER has dropped their tracklist.

The boys' 3rd mini-album, titled 'CROSS', will contain 6 songs: title song "Soso", "OMG", "Dress Up", Lee Seung Hoon's solo "Flamenco", Kang Seung Yoon's solo "Wind", and "Don't Be Shy".



All the songs are worked on by Song Min Ho, Kang Seung Yoon, or Lee Seung Hoon. Check out the tracklist below and get ready for October 23rd at 6PM KST.