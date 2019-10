The girls of Ladies' Code have fallen deep into a dangerous action plot in their first video teaser for their comeback!

The members are totally dolled up 'Charlie's Angels' style, oozing confidence and charisma as they gear up with dangerous guns. Ladies' Code's full comeback with their newest album 'Code #3' is set for this October 10 at 6 PM KST! In the meantime, watch their first video teaser above.