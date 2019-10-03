[INTERVIEW] Rich Brian Discusses new single and MV release for 'These Nights' with CHUNG HA

88rising is taking the music industry as we know it and flipping it on its head by catapulting the existence of its unique Asian artists to new heights. The team is best known for their exceptionally executed projects, artists, and festival. 88rising is responsible for some of current music’s biggest names like Joji, Rich Brian, Higher Brothers, NIKI, Keith Ape, and more. The group has become the most influential authority in the game when it comes to Asian and American pop-culture crossovers, and the collective as a whole has solidified their place in modern day music as the pioneers of this movement. With over 3.3 million subscribers and 1 billion views on their YouTube channel, 88rising’s prominence is a force to be reckoned with. 88rising is showing groups of Asian youth worldwide that the international Asian community isn’t in it for the clout, but the culture of it all.

88rising is now tapping into the K-Pop super-sphere with the new release of, “These Nights”. The song is an 80’s R&B-inspired duet featuring viral Indonesian rap superstar, Rich Brian, and K-Pop’s most versatile solo artist, CHUNG HA. The single serves as the newest drop off the crew’s forthcoming Head in the Clouds II album.

(“Breathe” single artwork by Hajime Sorayama)

“These Nights” is a song about existing for the nighttime and seizing the memorable moments one can make with their lover. The song serves as a stark difference to Brian’s debut song, Dat $tick and includes passionate modulated crooning rather than a harsh anti-authoritative attitude. CHUNG HA lends her silky vocals in both Korean and English giving the song a unique multicultural appeal. “These Nights” marks the first time the K-Pop star has collaborated with 88rising and vice versa. When asked about the track, Rich Brian stated the song “...makes me want to make out with a robot. Siri in particular.”

“These Nights” also provides its own visual element with the Miami Vice-esque music video. Directed by Mike La Burt, who lent his talents on Joji’s “WANTED U” and Rich Brian’s “Who That Be”, the video employs the use of the three M’s: mullets, motorcycles, and moves.

allkpop had the opportunity to get a few questions in with Rich Brian on the new release. Check out the interview below:

allkpop: “These Nights” will be your first release since your sophomore album, The Sailor, what are you hoping to achieve with this collaboration?

Rich Brian: What I'm hoping to achieve with this collaboration is to explore new sounds, and to hopefully become a better artist overall.

allkpop: How was it working with each other?

Rich Brian: CHUNG HA was very easy to work with. We met for the first time on the [These Nights] video shoot. It was a really long shoot, but I could tell she was used to it. She was very sweet!



allkpop: Now that you’ve worked with CHUNG HA, do you have any other K-Pop artists you’d love to collaborate with in the future?

Rich Brian: I'll collaborate with anybody as long as I can make good music with them, so if that person happens to be a K-Pop artist, I'm super down!





“These Nights” is available now worldwide and will be released on the crew’s full-length album: Head in the Clouds II. Be sure to keep an eye out for the album’s official release on October 11, 2019. Expect expertly produced songs as Joji is acting as the executive producer. Moreover- the album will house some unprecedented global collaborations with 88rising’s core crew.

