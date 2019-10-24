2

IZ*ONE's Ahn Yoo Jin drops out of high school in order to focus on her busy schedules

On October 25, IZ*ONE label Off The Record Entertainment announced that member Ahn Yoo Jin has decided to drop out of high school. 

Ahn Yoo Jin, who has been attending School of Performing Arts Seoul, will be dropping her enrollment in order to focus on her busy schedules as a member of IZ*ONE. Off The Record relayed, "We discussed this matter very seriously with Ahn Yoo Jin, her parents, as well as her own agency, and came to a collective decision for Ahn Yoo Jin to continue her studies through homeschooling, afterward partaking in examinations such as the GED to earn her education certification. We respect Ahn Yoo Jin and her family's wishes in this decision, and plan to continue our fullest support so that Ahn Yoo Jin can succeed in her studies." 

Ahn Yoo Jin is currently active as a member of project girl group IZ*ONE, busily promoting simultaneously in both Korea and Japan. Best of luck to the idol in her studies!

She can take the GED later on in life to get into uni once her career is stabilised. Just like how Kim So Hyun never really got a high school education because she was always busy acting on set but at least she was homeschooled. Of course, Yoo Jin is an idol, and a female one at that and idol careers (especially females) are very short already (not every female will end up with a career like Lee Hyori or Girls' Generation so they'll turn to other pathways in the entertainment industry because once in the entertainment industry, most stay in that industry. That seems to be the case most of the time). Anyways, dropping out of school isn't something any students does lightheartedly and it takes a whole lot of consideration. Just root for her, I'm sure she knows what she wants best.

Think she should of delayed her first year of hs to focus on idol life like jungkook who took a year break to debut with bts and continued high school a year later. At least she is doing the ged. Dont think wonyoung will follow she is a top student. Personally i find it alarming that idols are debuting so young these days, theyre missing out on education but also the social life of children yujin's age. Idol life is very lonely and would be hard to handle at such a young age , bit worried about her in the future.

