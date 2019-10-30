IN2IT drop ominous teaser images of Inpyo & Isaac for 3rd single album 'Puzzle'

IN2IT have finished up their first round of photo teasers for their 3rd single album 'Puzzle' comeback!

In their newest, black and white individual images, IN2IT members Inpyo and Isaac give off an ominous, somber vibe with their intense gazes toward the camera. Next week, IN2IT plan on continuing their teaser series with a set of unit photos, followed by MV trailers the week after, leading up to their full comeback on November 14 at 12 PM KST.

Have you been keeping up with IN2IT's 'Puzzle' comeback teasers?