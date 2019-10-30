4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

B.I.G's upcoming comeback single 'Illusion' to be released in both Korean and Arabic

Boy group B.I.G (Boys In Groove) will be releasing the first ever Arabic K-Pop song, as a part of their upcoming comeback. 

According to B.I.G's label, the group's upcoming single album 'Illusion' will contain their title track "Illusion" in two languages - Korean and Arabic. This marks the first ever K-Pop genre song by any group sung entirely in Arabic. 

You can look forward to hearing B.I.G's new single album 'Illusion' when it drops this November 4 at 6 PM KST, via various music streaming platforms. In the meantime, check out members Gunmin and Minpyo's teaser photos, below. 

iBangChan55 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

is that benji i see? i like him

i cant wait to hear both songs

