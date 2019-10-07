Netizens speculate that RPG game 'Perfect World' chose BLACKPINK's Rose as their next CF model

It seems like BLACKPINK's Rose is slated to be the next model for RPG game 'Perfect World'.

Popular RPG game 'Perfect World' posted an update about their next model, and netizens are speculating that it's BLACKPINK's Rose! The game representatives announced that the official model "is a talented idol who embodies both beauty and skills."

However, sharp eyed netizens are insisting that based on this cover photo, the idol must be Rose, stating:

"Anyone can see that that's our Rose."

"It's Rose! Obviously!"

"That back is definitely Rose's."

What do you think?

