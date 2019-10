BTOB's Hyunsik is ready to blow everyone's socks off with his solo debut mini-album 'Rendez-Vous'.

The short album teaser shows some futuristic scenes, and it seems like Hyunsik arranged, wrote, and composed a majority of the songs! The album isn't your typical top style but leans more towards rock and indie-pop.

Are you excited to hear Hyunsik show off his talents? Stay tuned for his upcoming solo debut!