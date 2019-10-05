HOTSHOT's Noh Tae Hyun to become new MC of celebrity news program 'Fact iN Star'

Noh Tae Hyun has been selected as the new MC of tbs TV's celebrity news program 'Fact iN Star.'





The weekly program, which has been on air since October 2017, focuses on the latest celebrity buzz and discusses various hot issues in current pop culture, mixing entertainment news with a variety show element. During the program, the HOTSHOT member will support regular hosts Ji Sang Ryul and Jo Hyun A.



Noh Tae Hyun previously appeared on the program back in July 2017, where he participated in the 'Facterview' corner and performed a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You." The video of the performance received a record high amount of YouTube views for the program, just shy of 2.5 million.



When commenting on the opportunity to MC the program, the idol stated that it is an honor to be able to MC on a show that he had so much fun appearing on previously, and that he is both very happy and excited for the opportunity to show fans a new side of him.



Meanwhile, 'Fact iN Star' airs every Saturday at noon KST.