Kangnam has netizens' jaws dropping wide with the size of his proposal ring to fiancée Lee Sang Hwa

On this week's episode of SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams' season 2, soon-to-be-newlyweds Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa shared a glimpse into the busy wedding preparations, plus Kangnam's official marriage proposal!

Kangnam decided on proposing to his fiancée Lee Sang Hwa while giving her a pedicure, as being a former Olympic speed skater, Lee Sang Hwa's feet are very important. Hiding his nerves and acting as if everything was normal, Kangnam started off by focussing on painting Lee Sang Hwa's toenails. After immense concentration, the singer succeeded in writing out the words "Marry Me" in white nail polish!

When Lee Sang Hwa finally got to see her completed nails, she found them as well as Kangnam extremely adorable. Next, Kangnam moved on to his very first, handwritten letter dedicated to Lee Sang Hwa, reading it to her out loud. The speed skater was touched by Kangnam's words in his letter, but not moved to tears so easily as he'd hoped. Finally came time to present the highlight of the proposal, the ring!

For the highlight, Kangnam chose to keep the atmosphere comfortable as he simply pulled out the ring from his pocket, and handed it to Lee Sang Hwa. Nonetheless, when the speed skater opened the box, her eyes about popped out of her sockets!

What had not only Lee Sang Hwa, but also the 'Same Bed, Different Dreams' studio MCs and cast members as well as netizens in complete awe was the size of the diamond on Kangnam's proposal ring!

After seeing Lee Sang Hwa's "real life" reaction to the ring, Kim Gu Ra commented from the studio, "The stone must be big," making the other studio members burst out in laughter. But sure enough, once Kangnam took the ring out of the box and slid it onto Lee Sang Hwa's fingers, the female studio members couldn't help but agree, "That is a big stone."

Kangnam then revealed that the ring was actually his mother's wedding proposal ring, that she wanted to hand down to Kangnam for his wife; he then readjusted it to match Lee Sang Hwa's size.

Netizens were also totally blown away by the size of the stone on the ring, commenting, "Holy cow that is no joke!", "Wow that is one crazy ring, big enough to make the tears go right back into your sockets", "Daebak... Kangnam was actually from a 'gold spoon' family huh...", "Seriously guys, looking at one with a big stone is really something else. I've seen my friend's before and it literally made everything around her look kind of sparkly kekekeke", "It looks like one you'd see in a drama or a movie kekekeke", "OMG that is totally huge, is it made out of candy kekekeke", and more!

Regardless of the size of the ring, what did you think of Kangnam's proposal to Lee Sang Hwa?