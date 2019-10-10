35

JR looks out the window in latest teaser image for NU'EST's 'The Table'

AKP STAFF

JR is looking out the window in the latest teaser image for NU'EST's 'The Table'.

JR and the other NU'EST members have been revealing a serious and thoughtful concept for their upcoming release. As previously reported, NU'EST asked fans to send in their own love stories for their 7th mini album 'The Table', and fans can expect those stories to be incorporated into the group's comeback.

NU'EST's 'The Table' drops on October 21 KST.

