On October 25, media outlets reported that veteran singer/song-writer J.Y. Park has recently completed filming for his solo comeback MV!

In response, JYP Entertainment representatives curtly stated, "It's true that J.Y. Park is preparing for his comeback toward the end of this year. Once we confirm his official comeback schedule, we will notify you."

It looks like JYP Entertainment artists will be busy until the end of 2019 with comebacks!