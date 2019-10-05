VAV reportedly collaborating with Pentagon's Hui for October comeback album

Less than a day after the first teaser was dropped, more information has been revealed about VAV's comeback.



According to multiple sources within the industry, the group will be making their comeback with a new album at the end of October, roughly three months after the release of their previous album 'Give Me More.'



This time around, VAV will also be teaming up in the studio with none other than Pentagon's Hui, who has written a number of hit songs for K-pop artists like Wanna One and Shinhwa.



Meanwhile, earlier this week, the group also performed as part of the line-up for this year's 'MU:CON,' an industry convention celebrating Korean music ranging across a number of genres, including alternative rock, electronic, dance, metal, and hip-hop.

Stay tuned for more VAV comeback news!