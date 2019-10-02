10

Netizens notice Tzuyu's developed abs

Tzuyu's recent stage outfit on MBC's 'Show Champion' has netizens talking about her abs. 

The popular idol is currently busily promoting with TWICE and performed on the October 2 broadcast of the show. TWICE snagged a 1st place win and Tzuyu's abs have been trending on news sites. Netizens commented on Tzuyu's growing beauty saying: 


"She's always pretty."

"Goddess. If she became an actress she'd still be the top of the top."

"Her abs are really nice." 


TWICE is currently promoting their newest mini-album 'Feel Special'

Ribs?

