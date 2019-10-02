Netizens notice Tzuyu's developed abs

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

Tzuyu's recent stage outfit on MBC's 'Show Champion' has netizens talking about her abs.

The popular idol is currently busily promoting with TWICE and performed on the October 2 broadcast of the show. TWICE snagged a 1st place win and Tzuyu's abs have been trending on news sites. Netizens commented on Tzuyu's growing beauty saying:





"She's always pretty."

"Goddess. If she became an actress she'd still be the top of the top."

"Her abs are really nice."







TWICE is currently promoting their newest mini-album 'Feel Special'.