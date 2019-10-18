Girls' Generation's Taeyeon confirms release date for solo album 'Purpose' after delay

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon confirmed the release date for her solo album 'Purpose' after a delay.



Taeyeon's album was initially scheduled to drop on October 22, but in light of labelmate Sulli's passing, it was delayed. SM Entertainment has officially announced Taeyeon's second album 'Purpose' will be released on the 28th instead.



Stay tuned for updates on Taeyeon's comeback.

To fans waiting for TAEYEON The 2nd Album ‘Purpose’,

due to circumstances, the album release originally announced to be on OCT. 22 has been postponed to OCT. 28. We will announce a fixed contents release schedule soon via https://t.co/eGGBOhkk8A. Thank you for your understanding. — Girls' Generation (@GirlsGeneration) October 18, 2019