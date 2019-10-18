3

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon confirms release date for solo album 'Purpose' after delay

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon confirmed the release date for her solo album 'Purpose' after a delay.

Taeyeon's album was initially scheduled to drop on October 22, but in light of labelmate Sulli's passing, it was delayed. SM Entertainment has officially announced Taeyeon's second album 'Purpose' will be released on the 28th instead.

Stay tuned for updates on Taeyeon's comeback.

