Fans are concerned about Han Seung Woo after he was seen limping

X1 fans are concerned about Han Seung Woo.

It's pretty well known that X1's leader has a bad leg - while he was a part of VICTON, he was even hospitalized after surgery on his leg. The VICTON members even begged him to go to the hospital when he was unwell during their message to him because he was prone to ignoring his body's calls, and he was even seen on 'Produce X 101' brushing aside Lee Jin Hyuk's concerns about his leg.



It seems like his leg injury has gotten worse - on a recent stage, Han Seung Woo was seen grabbing his knee in pain. Lee Han Gyul looked concerned about Han Seung Woo as well:

한승우 낼부터 당장 의자에 앉아서 무대해 pic.twitter.com/933EQuVZXx — 𝟐𝟏𝟐 (@dearmyplan) October 4, 2019

i just noticed that seungwoo is being assisted by one of their staffs... and he’s kinda limping (?) 😭😭😭😭 swoo pls take care of urself pls pic.twitter.com/KoRYgbdM8i — はな 🥀 (@yohanswoo) October 4, 2019

Many fans are begging Han Seung Woo to rest and do the next few stages on a chair, like Kim Yo Han did after he hurt his leg. It's also been pointed out that the current X1 controversy is causing Swing Entertainment to focus almost completely on overseas schedules, where Han Seung Woo has even less of a chance to rest.

Hopefully he can get well soon.