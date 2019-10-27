12

CSJH The Grace's Sunday, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, and Red Velvet's Irene show up to support BoA's solo concert

BoA has just wrapped up a weekend of Seoul concerts as part of her '#mood' live tour!

On October 27 KST, BoA took to SM Entertainment's official social media to share images of her backstage at Seoul's Olympic Hall, where she was joined by CSJH The Grace's Sunday, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, and Red Velvet's Irene.

"For the last performance in Seoul, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, The Grace's Sunday, and Red Velvet's Irene came to support me! Thank you to everyone for being with me during the concert," BoA wrote, followed by a red heart emoticon.

In the accompanying photos, all three guests are posing with BoA while holding a sign that reads 'We are lucky that we can love you,' playing off the lyrics of her song "Someday Somewhere." Irene is also seen with a yellow BoA light stick in hand.

Check out SM Entertainment's tweet below!

It is nice to see SM artists show support for Boa. Irene looks like Song Hye Kyo in the picture ^^

