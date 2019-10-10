Brown Eyed Girls reveal official album release date!

Brown Eyed Girls have revealed their official album release date!
The girl group opened up their official Instagram page last week, signaling their return, and fans have been waiting patiently for a comeback. On October 10, Brown Eyed Girls finally confirmed fans can expect a new album to drop on October 28 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Brown Eyed Girls' comeback!
