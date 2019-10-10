8

Posted by germainej

Brown Eyed Girls reveal official album release date!

Brown Eyed Girls have revealed their official album release date!

The girl group opened up their official Instagram page last week, signaling their return, and fans have been waiting patiently for a comeback. On October 10, Brown Eyed Girls finally confirmed fans can expect a new album to drop on October 28 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on Brown Eyed Girls' comeback!

Hermand
16 minutes ago

It's been too long. Looking forward for their comeback album.

Tainantiger
47 minutes ago

This should be interesting. I never thought that BEG got enough love for their last comeback with 'Brave New World"

