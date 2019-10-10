Taeyeon reveals more of herself in 'Purpose' album teaser image

Taeyeon has revealed more of herself in her latest album teaser image for 'Purpose'.



The Girls' Generation member previously unveiled a bare shoulder, and she's now revealed the nape of her neck, which is the location of a tattoo that says "Purpose."



As previously reported, Taeyeon's 2nd full album 'Purpose' will include a total of 12 tracks including her earlier singles "Four Seasons" and "Blue" as well as 10 all-new tracks. It's set to release on October 22 at 6 PM KST.



Stay tuned for more teasers and updates!