1 hour ago

Taeyeon reveals more of herself in 'Purpose' album teaser image

Taeyeon has revealed more of herself in her latest album teaser image for 'Purpose'.

The Girls' Generation member previously unveiled a bare shoulder, and she's now revealed the nape of her neck, which is the location of a tattoo that says "Purpose." 

As previously reported, Taeyeon's 2nd full album 'Purpose' will include a total of 12 tracks including her earlier singles "Four Seasons" and "Blue" as well as 10 all-new tracks. It's set to release on October 22 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more teasers and updates!

