BTS will be performing at the upcoming '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards', taking place on December 4 at the Nagoya Dome in Japan!

The group will be joining previously announced performers including GOT7, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, TWICE, Seventeen, Kim Chung Ha and IZ*ONE. Voting for the '2019 MAMA' is currently still taking place via the ceremony's official website, here!

Keep an eye out for even more performing artist announcements for this year's 'MAMA' in Japan!