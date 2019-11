AOA's main vocalist Yuna will be lending her voice for OST Part.5 of tvN's ongoing drama series, 'Melting Me Softly'.

Yuna's OST "TookTook" will be released this coming November 3 at 12 PM KST. The single is a beautiful, warm ballad genre, combining Yuna's lovely voice with the piano and string sounds.





Meanwhile, tvN's 'Melting Me Softly' starring Ji Chang Wook, Won Jin Ah, and more airs every Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM KST.