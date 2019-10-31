Netizens overflowing with pride over (G)I-DLE Shuhua's glow up on stage + Korean singing from recent 'Queendom' stage

After the grand finale of Mnet's 'Queendom' on October 31, many netizens took note of (G)I-DLE member Shuhua's ferocious performance!

Some claimed that earlier in (G)I-DLE's career, Shuhua was arguably named a "useless member" in the group. However, after the group's performance of "Lion" today, netizens collectively agreed that "Shuhua's gaze has changed TT"!

Comments included, "Shuhua's improved so much! Idk if it's because she's a baby but I feel all proud and happy", "When a pretty girl learns how to use her facial expressions well, it's undeniable", "Heol I didn't know she used to be a 'useless member', she was daebak today", "Shuhua worked so hard TT", "If you've been watching her since 'LATATA', you'll be thinking how is this the same girl from then", "Shuhua's pronunciations and tone were so perfect this song TT", and more.

Did you catch (G)I-DLE's performance on the season finale of 'Queendom'?