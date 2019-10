Jung Se Woon gives a preview of 'Day' mini album tracks

Jung Se Woon has revealed a preview of his 'Day' mini album tracks.



Along with his title track "When it Rains", fans get a preview of "Day & Day", "Lie Lie Lie", "Temperature Difference", and "When You Call My Name". Jung Se Woon himself participated in writing and composing "Day & Day" and "When You Call My Name".



'Day' drops on October 2 KST. Which song do you like best so far?