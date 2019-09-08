Yoo Seung Joon aims to take legal action against announcer who called him out publicly

'90s star Yoo Seung Joon (Steve Yoo) called out an announcer for public 'defamation'.

On September 8, Yoo Seung Joon took to Instagram and shared a post by @ws_3gobal, a fan account that regularly attempts to prove the alleged innocence of Yoo Seung Joon. In the early '00s, Yoo Seung Joon had been deported to the U.S. for renouncing his Korean citizenship in order to avoid mandatory military service. On the fan account, its latest post had accused a certain announcer by the name of Seo Young Mi for addressing such issues and "trampling on a person's character and deceiving the public with false information".

Back in July, Seo Yeong Mi had appeared on 'Kim Hyun Jung's Comments Honey Show PLUS' radio broadcast on YouTube and spoke up about her opinion on Yoo Seung Joon. Stating that she used to be his fan as a teenager, she expressed, "I don't know why he is trying to come back into Korea. I have an even stronger 'disgust sin'. I am still disgusted to this day why the idol that I thought was perfect, the person who once said he would voluntarily enlist in the Marine Corps has committed an act like that."

Regarding Yoo Seung Joon's application to receive an F4 visa as an overseas Korean, she said, "Yoo Seung Joon makes a profit by being active in China and the U.S., but in Korea he doesn't have to pay taxes for the money he earns overseas. It's profitable for him to remain active in the U.S. and in Korea, simultaneously."

In response to these statements, Yoo Seung Joon wrote lengthily on Instagram, "It's called false testimony when one talks about something that isn't true as true. Some people even give up their lives because of wild and groundless rumors. Then, do the people who spread those lies without thinking, as if they are telling the truth, become murderers? Even if it may not be direct, you cannot say that they are not responsible for it. If you are a person who has a conscience, you wouldn't be at peace. No, it's normal not to be at peace at all."

Tagging the announcer's Instagram directly (which has been set as private), he added, "Did you say that this person is an announcer? She appears to be someone much younger than I am...yet she referred to me as 'this guy'. I don't know if she's brave or just foolish...I will expect that you can utter that same absurd remark in front of my face once more time."

He ended the post by rhetorically asking if she was his fan at a time in her life. Writing the statement to her directly, Yoo Seung Joon mentioned that "oppa has no words" for her. Furthermore, he stated that he "must receive (from the announcer) either her punishment or an apology," that he is eventually preparing to embark on a legal dispute.

After virtually receiving Yoo Seung Joon's 'warning', announcer Seo Yeon Mi responded through social media that she wants to "repeat the same question" to Yoo Seung Joon, whether he even has the "right to discuss 'false testimony' and 'conscience' as someone who has directed a con scheme to the public by making untruths look like truths." She added, "When they see someone only think of one's career and starts deceiving others, wouldn't the thousands of men who enlisted in the military feel dejected? It makes me think about my own brother in the army right now, how I saw him cry as his noona when I went to go visit him for the first time..."

Back in the month of July, the Supreme Court had overturned the ruling to ban Yoo Seung Joon from obtaining a Korean visa, which had caused an uproar among the public to maintain the ban against his return. Stay tuned for updates.