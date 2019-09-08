Netizens talk about an actress who looks similar to ITZY's Ryujin?

Netizens talked about an actress who may be Ryujin's doppelganger.

On a community forum, netizens looked at photos and captured images of Kim Ji Eun, a rookie actress who appears in the trending drama 'Hell Is Other People' (starring Siwan and Lee Dong Wook). In this drama, she plays the role of Min Ji Eun, the girlfriend of Siwan's character Yoon Jong Woo.



Gaining attention for her charming and elegant looks, Kim Ji Eun is being referred to as a beautiful lookalike to ITZY's Ryujin. In the past, Kim Ji Eun starred in the web drama 'I Opened My Eyes And There Were Three Boyfriends', in addition to KBS2's 'Doctor Prisoner' and 'Lovely Horribly'.

Comments include, "She is sooooo pretty, and she acts really well, too!", "I had to search her name because I thought it was actually Ryujin in the drama", "I think the actress also looks similar to Na-Eun and Seolhyun...so pretty", "That's what I thought the whole time while watching this drama".





Have you also noticed similar facial features?