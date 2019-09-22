VIXX tops iTunes K-pop charts in 18 different countries

VIXX has topped various K-pop charts on iTunes!

On September 20, VIXX topped the iTunes charts with their latest single "Parallel" in 18 different locations; the song peaked #1 in Hong Kong, India, and Japan, and remained in the top 10 for the charts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Romania.

VIXX's digital single "Parallel," which was released on September 19, will most likely be seen on stage at their upcoming concert 'LIVE FANTASIA PARALLEL'.

Congratulations to VIXX!