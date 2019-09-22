10

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VIXX tops iTunes K-pop charts in 18 different countries

AKP STAFF

VIXX has topped various K-pop charts on iTunes!

On September 20, VIXX topped the iTunes charts with their latest single "Parallel" in 18 different locations; the song peaked #1 in Hong Kong, India, and Japan, and remained in the top 10 for the charts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Romania. 

VIXX's digital single "Parallel," which was released on September 19, will most likely be seen on stage at their upcoming concert 'LIVE FANTASIA PARALLEL'. 

Congratulations to VIXX!

  1. VIXX
1 1,383 Share 77% Upvoted

0

soum4,110 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

Congratulations VIXX! I also have the song on repeat the song is catchy and gives me a happy feeling. And really happy to hear Hongbin the voice more. While I miss N I know for sure the leader would be proud ❤️

Share
BLACKPINK, Jennie
Rihanna hangs out with BLACKPINK's Jennie
23 hours ago   41   29,234

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND