6

0

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Musician Son Seung Yeon writes heartfelt letter to the late singer Woo Hye Mi

AKP STAFF

Son Seung Yeon (Sonnet Son) wrote a heartfelt letter for Woo Hye Mi.

On September 22, Son Seung Yeon took to Instagram and left a message for the late singer Yoo Hye Mi, who was found deceased in her home the day before. The two had been dependable friends since the days of 'The Voice Korea', where both singers had found stepping stones as musicians. She wrote,

"Unnie, you liked Amy Winehouse and sang the song 'Victory' for her finale stage on 'Voice Korea.' You liked to say that she wanted to rap, and I also played around saying that I could also rap. We released an album called 'Stand up for love' as part of the Top 4 after finishing 'Voice Korea', and we shot a music video together for the first time in our lives. We even spent the entire night awake."

View this post on Instagram

언니는 에이미와인하우스를 좋아했고, 언니는 보이스코리아에서 마지막 결승 무대를 ‘필승’을 불렀지. 랩을 할 거라고 좋아했고, 나는 나도 랩 잘 할 수 있다며 시덥지 않은 장난도 많이 쳤었지. 우리는 보이스코리아를 끝내고 Top4로 “Stand up for love”앨범도 냈었고, 생애 첫 뮤직비디오라는 것도 같이 찍었어. 그때 날도 샜었는데. 언니 새벽에 녹음 할 때 체력 딸린다고 했었고, 우리 그노래로 첫 라이브무대 같이 하게 되었을 때 언니가 후렴파트 부르기 힘없다고 나보고 부르라고 그랬었는데,,ㅋㅋ 그래서 제일 성대 쨍쨍한 막내인 내가 그 날 라이브 거의 다했잖아ㅎㅎ 우리 스케줄 같이 하는 날엔 언닌 아침에 힘이 없으니 나보고 생수를 따달라고 했었고, 끝나고 같이 합정동에서 치킨에 맥주를 마신적도 있고, 거기서 음악들으면서 춤도 추고 그랬었는데. 언니는 작사작곡한 노래가 많다고 그랬어. 난 그게 너무 부럽고 신기했었어. 오랜만에 만날 때마다 내가 언니 살이 빠진거 같다고 하니까 언니는 나도 너만했을 땐 통통했었어! 지금은 힘이 없다고 막 웃었는데. 쪼그만하고 독특하고 귀여웠던 언니는, 맥주마시고 무대를 자주 해서 내가 잔소리 진짜 많이 했잖아~ 그럴때마다 항상 나보고 넌 나보다 언니같아ㅎㅎ 하면서 나한테 매미처럼 매달려서 킥킥거렸어. 언니가 ‘미우’라는 이름으로 활동하고, 언니가 부른 ‘바람이나 좀 쐐’가 여기저기서 들리고 사람들이 좋아할 때 난 누구보다 기뻤어. 드디어 사람들이 언니의 진가를 알게 되겠다고.. 이제 잘 될 일만 남았다. 하면서. ‘스케치북’에 나온 언니 모습 보면서 언니 같지 않아서 어찌나 웃었는지 몰라. 아니나 다를까 언니가 너무 독특해서 회사에서도 걱정하고 주변에서 계속 잔소릴 해서 언니가 그냥 모두를 위해 얌전히 인터뷰 했다고 그래서 우리 엄청 웃었잖아. - 우리들은 데뷔하고 각자의 활동을 하면서 자주 만나지도, 어울리지도 못하고 각자 먹고 살기 바빴지. 그래도 나한테는 보이스코리아을 같이 한, 나와 내 처음을 같이 했던 언니들 생각 항상 하면서 지냈어. 그건 지금도 마찬가지야. 활동도 같이 하고 자주 마주치면 참 좋으련만. 그게 참 맘대로 되는 일은 아니잖아,, 그치. 각자 이 일을 하면서 겪는 많은일들을 모일 때마다 서로 고민을 공유하고 한탄도 하고. 그래도 이런 이야기 할 수 있는 동료들이 있다는 것에 감사하면서. 우리의 직업이 쉽지 않은 일인 것 도 알아. 난 그래서 더더욱 우리가 “촛불하나” 같이 부르자고 연락했을 때 모두가 모여서 참 좋았고 고마웠어 나는. 너무 행복했잖아. 그때. 오랜만에 모여서 서로 쳐다보면서 웃고, 노래하고. 이런게 음악하는거라면서 즐거워하고. 이제 그 노래 우리는 어떻게 불러야 할지 모르겠다 혜미언니. 사람들은 그 노래를 들으면서 위로를 받았고 우리가 함께 노래하는 모습을 보면서 행복해 했었는데. 우리는 이제 그 무대를 다시 보는 것도, 그 노래를 다시 부르는 것도. 전부 다 다시 할 수 있을까. - 언니 먹고 살기 바쁘다고 연락도 자주 못하고 만나지도 못했던 못난 동생을 용서해. 다같이 술한잔 기울이면서, 힘든거 있음 힘들다고 얘기하지.. 그건 좀 밉다. 언니는 내가 아는 가수 중 제일 독특했고, 아티스트였고, 작사작곡도 잘하는.. 천생 음악인이었어. 이제 하고 싶은거 다하면서 편히 쉬길 바래.

A post shared by Sonnet Son (Seungyeon Son) (@shineson_0915) on

Furthermore, Son Seung Yeon talked about how much time they had spent together and ended the letter with an apology as a "younger sister."

"Please forgive this foolish younger sister for not contacting you or seeing you enough because I was busy with my life. You should have told me if you were distressed about something, we could have had a drink... for that I hold it against you. Unnie, you were the most unique singer that I've known, the best artist who writes and composes well...You were a musician by birth. Now, I hope you can rest in peace by doing whatever that pleases you."

We send our condolences to all friends and family of the late Woo Hye Mi.

  1. Son Seung Yeon (Sonnet Son)
  2. WOO HYE MI
1 932 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Dumbuya_Isatou216 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Still nobody knows the cause of her death.. I pray that Is not sucide or anything close to drugs

Share
BLACKPINK, Jennie
Rihanna hangs out with BLACKPINK's Jennie
23 hours ago   41   29,234

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND