Musician Son Seung Yeon writes heartfelt letter to the late singer Woo Hye Mi

Son Seung Yeon (Sonnet Son) wrote a heartfelt letter for Woo Hye Mi.

On September 22, Son Seung Yeon took to Instagram and left a message for the late singer Yoo Hye Mi, who was found deceased in her home the day before. The two had been dependable friends since the days of 'The Voice Korea', where both singers had found stepping stones as musicians. She wrote,

"Unnie, you liked Amy Winehouse and sang the song 'Victory' for her finale stage on 'Voice Korea.' You liked to say that she wanted to rap, and I also played around saying that I could also rap. We released an album called 'Stand up for love' as part of the Top 4 after finishing 'Voice Korea', and we shot a music video together for the first time in our lives. We even spent the entire night awake."

Furthermore, Son Seung Yeon talked about how much time they had spent together and ended the letter with an apology as a "younger sister."

"Please forgive this foolish younger sister for not contacting you or seeing you enough because I was busy with my life. You should have told me if you were distressed about something, we could have had a drink... for that I hold it against you. Unnie, you were the most unique singer that I've known, the best artist who writes and composes well...You were a musician by birth. Now, I hope you can rest in peace by doing whatever that pleases you."

We send our condolences to all friends and family of the late Woo Hye Mi.