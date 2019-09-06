Verbal Jint and Swings face off in a leg wrestling match + public opinion towards 'Show Me the Money 8' remains cold

Verbal Jint and Swings engaged in a leg wrestling competition on the September 6th broadcast of 'Show Me the Money'.



The two rappers competed as representatives of their crews. Verbal Jint lost immediately as Swings had no trouble defeating him. Many netizens have been incredibly disappointed with this season and have been commenting their disapproval.







Comments include:

"Trash playing with trash."

"I hate everyone."

"All the stupid people have gathered together."

What do you think?

