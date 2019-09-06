Henry reveals that his sister is a fan of Sunghoon

Henry revealed that his younger sister, Whitney, is a huge fan of Sunghoon!

Sunghoon, Henry, Lee Si Eon, and Kian84 were seen going on a trip on the September 6th broadcast of 'I Live Alone' when Henry mentioned that his younger sister, Whitney, really liked Sunghoon. Henry quoted Whitney, who apparently asked: "Who is that handsome guy? The tall guy with the dog."

Lee Si Eon then asked: "If they get married, you become brothers with Sunghoon. Then you can speak informally to him." Henry wittily replied by immediately asking Sunghoon if he wanted to marry Whitney, eliciting more laughter.

