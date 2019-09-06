Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens notice the discrepancy in waiting rooms for 'Queendom' contestants + (G)I-DLE using smallest room

Mnet is definitely having a rough year as the show's programs receive constant criticism.

A recent internet community forum post has gained traction for pointing out the huge discrepancies in waiting rooms for the idol groups participating. It seems like the rooms were decided based on seniority in the industry. However, the discrepancies are clear as (G)I-DLE, a group with 6 members, is forced to use a small closet-sized space as a waiting room. 

However, some netizens defended Mnet and revealed it is obvious that the rooms are given based on seniority in the industry.

LOVELYZ WAITING ROOM
OH MY GIRL WAITING ROOM
MAMAMOO WAITING ROOM
AOA WAITING ROOM
(G)I-DLE WAITING ROOM


Wang_LouisXIV1,592 pts 39 minutes ago 1
39 minutes ago

Bom's debuted with 2ne1 and as a soloist is the same year, 2009. (Fire, August, and You and I, October respectively)
AOA Debuted in 2012,
Mamamoo debuted in June 2014
Lovelyz debuted in November 2014
Oh My Girl debuted in 2015
(g)I-dle debuted in 2018.

Seniority is everything.
The thing I've noticed about Queendom. Mnet might try to generate controversy, fans, netizens might try to generate controversy, but I think each and every single one of the girls is happy to be, happy to compete, thrilled to watch their competitors, and if they were given the opportunity for them not to be shy and awkward with each other it would be a huge party.

4

oldwhatshername142 pts 56 minutes ago 2
56 minutes ago

If it’s based on seniority then Bom must have a penthouse

