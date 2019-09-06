Netizens notice the discrepancy in waiting rooms for 'Queendom' contestants + (G)I-DLE using smallest room

﻿ ﻿

Mnet is definitely having a rough year as the show's programs receive constant criticism.

A recent internet community forum post has gained traction for pointing out the huge discrepancies in waiting rooms for the idol groups participating. It seems like the rooms were decided based on seniority in the industry. However, the discrepancies are clear as (G)I-DLE, a group with 6 members, is forced to use a small closet-sized space as a waiting room.

However, some netizens defended Mnet and revealed it is obvious that the rooms are given based on seniority in the industry.

LOVELYZ WAITING ROOM

OH MY GIRL WAITING ROOM

MAMAMOO WAITING ROOM

AOA WAITING ROOM

(G)I-DLE WAITING ROOM



What do you think?