Upcoming trio TEEN TEEN reveals more magical teaser photos for their debut mini album

Upcoming rookie boy group TEEN TEEN has released a second set of debut teaser images for their 1st mini album 'Very, On Top'!

Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Lee Jin Woo, Lee Woo Jin, and Lee Tae Seung, TEEN TEEN will be debuting under Maroo Entertainment this September 18. In their second set of debut concept photos, the TEEN TEEN members carry the aura of main characters in a fantastical tale, reminiscent of imagery from 'The Little Prince'.

Stay tuned for more teasers leading up to TEEN TEEN's big debut, coming soon!