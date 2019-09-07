Though we love K-Pop for its unique catchy pop, signature melodies, and over-the-top showmanship, it can be really special when our favorite K-Pop artists show us their favorite artists through cover songs and dances. Watching idols do their own vocal or dance renditions of their favorite tracks makes us feel closer to them and helps us view the idol in a different light than we're used to seeing! Here are 7 iconic times idols covered other artist's songs through either a vocal or dance cover!

7. The Rose - Thinking Out Loud (orig. Ed Sheeran)

Newer K-Pop boy group, The Rose, proved to K-Pop fans everywhere that talent isn't few and far between in the industry. This lovely vocal cover of Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" was a treat for fans of the super-popular song everywhere!

6. BOYFRIEND - Girl Group Medley

A group like BOYFRIEND proves to us that aegyo and cutesy feelings aren't hard to evoke if you have the drive to try! BOYFRIEND's girl group medley is a great example of an artists' appreciation for one another!

5. PENTAGON - Sunbaes Dance Cover (incl. BTOB, GOT7, Hyuna and more!)

PENTAGON is a great example of a group who really respects and practices the creations that their sunbaes made. They appreciate what their sunbaes have laid for them as a foundation and it becomes really clear that they spend a ton of time honing in on their performance abilities. This medley of all sorts of covers are incredible and shows PENTAGON's performance versatility.

4. Day6 Jae - Put Your Records On (orig. Corinne Bailey Rae)

Though "Put Your Records On" isn't a new song by any means, the iconic pop song has ingrained its way into the long-term memory of many. We love Jae's cover of this Corinne Bailey Rae classic for it's simplicity and acoustics. Jae's Corinne cover shows us that with raw emotion and a soothing melody can take a cover to new heights.

3. TWICE Momo - Hard Carry (orig. GOT7)



When you think of GOT7, you think boyish charms, manliness, and deep voices! When you think of TWICE, it's just the opposite, but when Momo revealed her dance skills to GOT7's "Hard Carry," we all re-thought the extent of her abilities! Momo proves to us that even if she is an idol in the K-Pop girly girl group, she still might have a few tricks up her sleeves!

2. Kang Minkyung - Euphoria (orig. BTS Jungkook)

In this video of Kang Minkyung, who is one half of pop-ballad duo Davichi, performs a lovely BTS cover of "Euphoria". Minkyung's lovely female vocals are a refreshing take to a light and sweet song like "Euphoria". She pays a lovely homage to Jungkook's iconic track.



1. Jessi - Stay (orig. Rihanna)

Many associate Jessi with rapping and having a tough persona, but she showcased her ability to not only showcase a softer side, but also represent her incredible pipes! Jessi shows that idols have many talents beyond the ones we're used to seeing!

