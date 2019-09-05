Former B.A.P member Youngjae to make his TV drama debut in '9.9 Billion Won Woman'

Former B.A.P member Youngjae has been cast in his first ever, TV drama acting role!

According to his label DMOST Entertainment on September 6, Youngjae will be playing the role of a part-time worker at a PC Cafe named Kim Seok in an upcoming drama, titled '9.9 Billion Won Woman' (9.9 billion KRW = 8.3 million USD). He may look like an ordinary part-timer, but Kim Seok is actually a talented, genius computer hacker. He'll be working close with the drama's male lead Kim Kang Woo.

Meanwhile, '9.9 Billion Won Woman' depicts the story of a woman who gets ahold of a large sum of cash amounting to 9.9 billion KRW. With the money, she decides to face off against the world. The series is set to premiere this November on KBS2.

