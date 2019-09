Rookie project boy group X1 took home their sixth #1 trophy with their debut title track "Flash" on the September 10 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

On this episode, the first place nominees included CLC with "Devil", EVERGLOW with "Adios", and X1 with "Flash". In the end, X1 claimed their sixth win overall, as well as their second first place score on 'The Show'.

Check out X1's winning speech above, as well as their chic performance of "Flash" below!