Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

TXT's Yeonjun trending number one worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate his birthday

TXT is Yeonjun is celebrating his birthday today!

Fans are taking to Twitter to congratulate the popular idol as he ranks number one on trending worldwide. 

Happy birthday Yeonjun!

princesspop-7 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Happy birthday Yeonjun My bias from Tomorrow X Together

0

txtroty1 pt 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Happy birthday Choi Yeonjun 🎊 😍 MOAs love you so much💙💙💙💙

