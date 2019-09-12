4

0

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for September 1 to September 7

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from September 1 to September 7 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 45,394,784 Points

2. Gummy - "Remember Me" - 38,398,367 Points

3. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 33,607,299 Points

4. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 31,230,498 Points

5. Punch - "Done For Me" - 29,518,673 Points

6. Whee In - "Goodbye" - 28,875,668 Points

7. Crush - "Nappa" - 28,725,846 Points

8. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone" - 27,443,013 Points

9. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 26,396,435 Points

10. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha" - 25,743,291 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. X1 - 'QUANTUM LEAP'

2. The Boyz - '[DreamLike]'

3. TWICE - 'Summer Nights'

4. Whee In - 'soar'

5. TWICE - 'YES or YES'

6. Various Artists - 'Hotel Del Luna OST'

7. UP10TION - 'The Moment of Illusion'

8. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

9. NCT DREAM - 'We Boom'

10. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'

< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

2. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

3. Paul Kim - "Farewell"


4. Maktub - "To You My Light"

5. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"


7. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"

8. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone"

9. Leewoo - "My Regards"

10. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

Source: Gaon

1

WOW UP10TION YOUR GRAVITY😁

1

Twice queens

