TWICE has revealed the online album cover for 'Feel Special'.

This album photo, which will soon grace the cover of many ONCEs' playlists, shows all of the members posing to the same side. Following the golden concept of their previous teaser images, this group photo also shimmers with light and soft glitter.

Stay tuned for the release of TWICE's 8th mini album 'Feel Special', set for tomorrow on September 23 at 6 PM KST!