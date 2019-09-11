YoonA & Jo Jung Suk unveil full 'Superhero' dance video to thank fans for 'Exit' surpassing 9M moviegoers!

Co-stars YoonA and Jo Jung Suk of this summer's box office hit comedy/action film 'Exit' have come together to thank viewers for recently surpassing 9 million moviegoers!

In the celebratory video, YoonA and Jo Jung Suk perfect a full choreography to Lee Seung Hwan's "Superhero", one of the OST songs used in 'Exit'. While YoonA maintained her bright and upbeat energy by carrying out the choreography flawlessly from start to finish, actor Jo Jung Suk also showcased his passion full-strength with his flashy, dramatic moves. At the end, the two co-stars also wished everyone a happy Chuseok holidays.





Watch YoonA and Jo Jung Suk's fun dance video below!