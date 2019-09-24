3

Rumors
Tiffany Young, Gugudan's Mina & more allegedly spotted filming for 'Running Man'

Tiffany Young, Gugudan's Mina, and more were allegedly spotted filming for SBS' 'Running Man'.

On September 24, a netizen wrote a now-deleted cafe post, stating, "Today, I went to Cheongdo County and saw 'Running Man' filming, so I watched from far away. Security wasn't bad, but I couldn't take good pictures. This was a fun experience." 

The netizen then alleged viewers should expect to see Girls' Generation's Tiffany, Gugudan's Mina, 'SKY Castle' star Park Yoona, and singer Hwang Chi Yeol and shared the photos below.

Stay tuned for updates!

