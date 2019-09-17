1

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Rihanna apologizes for her tardiness at Seoul beauty event + cites traffic jam as the cause

Rihanna has apologized for being late at a Fenty Beauty promotional event in Korea.

She arrived two and a half hours late to the event, and further incited netizen anger after it was discovered that she was hosting a cheerful Instagram live while people were waiting for her to appear. 

The star made an apology as she appeared on stage, saying: "I was late because of traffic. I am very sorry." 

Due to the star's tardiness, all the other events happening at the venue were also impacted as well. Netizens are not letting her off the hook, and have continued citing her past tardiness at a press conference in 2010 while accusing her of being racist towards Asians in the past.

GWYLLION175 pts 1 minute ago
1 minute ago

Didn't Paris Hilton do the same exact thing for her skin care line in Korea? She got there so late that almost all the reporters left the conference room. No respect.

