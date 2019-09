Girl group Saturday is here to pump some fun into your life with their most recent MV teaser for their upcoming release "Bbyong".

All the members are decked out in adorable pink outfits as they hang out in a vintage diner setting. Even their make up looks have pink accents that further accentuate their visuals. The song itself seems to be an upbeat dance-pop song filled with attitude and sass!

Check out the teaser above!