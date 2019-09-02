Super Junior confirms comeback date

Super Junior has confirmed their comeback date.

Their '999 hours' countdown was released at 3AM KST earlier today because it counts down to 6PM KST on October 14th, which is when Super Junior will be coming back. The teaser image set showed some retro-style photos featuring legos, cameras, roller skates, and more.

October 14th may be 999 hours away, but Super Junior is planning a lot for their fans, including their 'SJ Returns 3' that will be released starting at noon KST on September 9th.