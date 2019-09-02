X1 might guest on major broadcasting stations' music programs

Mnet's project group, X1 might be able to perform their debut title track 'Flash' on major broadcasting station music programs. On September 2, insiders have confirmed that managers of Swing Entertainment had met with producers of KBS2's 'Music Bank' and MBC's 'Show! Music Core'. The group's appearance is yet to be confirmed but hopes are high.



As previously reported, media outlets have been reluctant to feature X1 because of the ongoing investigation of vote-rigging allegations. For instance, MBC's 'PD Note' is currently interviewing insiders of 'Produce X 101'.



